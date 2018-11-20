

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating several fires that broke out in the dead of the night in Verdun.

The first fire began after 1 a.m. Tuesday in a commercial/residential building on Wellington St. at Hickson St.

People living on the upper floors managed to evacuate their homes safely as flames spread from the ground floor to the second floor, but whatever their took with them may be all they are able to salvage.

The ground floor store was heavily damaged, and the apartments on the upper floors are a total loss, meaning it is very likely the building will have to be torn down.

Soon after they arrived firefighters realized that the origins of the fire came from two separate staircases.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours as they put out the flames and they investigated the cause.

Not long afterwards a second nearby building was on fire, but this one was brought under control so quickly that nobody needed to leave their homes.

The damage from that fire was very minor.

The arson squad is now investigating both fires to determine how they were started, and to try and figure out who set the fires.

Fire on La Fontaine

Another fire sparked into life on La Fontaine St. near Frontenac St. later in the morning.

That fire happened in a small residential building with several units.

Everyone inside made it out safely.