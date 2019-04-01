Featured Video
Arson suspected after supper club gutted by fire in downtown Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 7:09AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 7:12AM EDT
A popular Montreal night spot was heavily damaged by flames early Monday morning.
Around 2:20 a.m., Montreal police were alerted that an alarm had been triggered within the restaurant - Soubois - located on de Maisonneuve, near Peel St.
Upon arrival, they noticed a fire propagating, and contacted the fire department.
No one was injured.
However, evidence collected from the scene indicates the fire may have been the result of arson - possibly started by a Molotov cocktail.
The SPVM says it will be examining surveillance footage from nearby businesses in order to clarify the circumstances of the fire.
An investigation is ongoing.
Latest Montreal News
- 5 things to know for Monday, April 1, 2019
- Body discovered in back seat of family's car at Hemmingford border crossing
- Arson suspected after supper club gutted by fire in downtown Montreal
- Four families evacuated after Lasalle apartment fire
- Quebec Premier Francois Legault defends impending bill targeting religious symbols