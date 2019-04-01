

CTV Montreal





A popular Montreal night spot was heavily damaged by flames early Monday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., Montreal police were alerted that an alarm had been triggered within the restaurant - Soubois - located on de Maisonneuve, near Peel St.

Upon arrival, they noticed a fire propagating, and contacted the fire department.

No one was injured.

However, evidence collected from the scene indicates the fire may have been the result of arson - possibly started by a Molotov cocktail.

The SPVM says it will be examining surveillance footage from nearby businesses in order to clarify the circumstances of the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.