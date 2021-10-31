MONTREAL -- Montreal firefighters responded to a large fire overnight in an abandoned downtown commercial building.

Authorities issued their initial advisory of a "first-alarm" fire at Sainte-Catherine W St. and McGill College Ave. at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

That classification was soon updated to a "fourth-alarm" blaze at around 2 a.m., requiring about 105 firefighters and 31 vehicles.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the case has been turned over to the Montreal police arson squad.

Large flames and smoke were visible from blocks away. The fire began next door to Montreal's iconic, and now also vacant, "Super Sexe" club, which sustained some damage.

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters remained on the scene Sunday morning to ensure the fire was out for good. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Another view of Saturday night's building fire on Sainte-Catherine St. and McGill College Ave. in downtown Montreal (Image courtesy of Khaled Murywed)

'FURIOUS'

"It's been months that we've sounded the alarm to authorities to force the maintenance of buildings abandoned by speculators," Glenn Castanheira, general director of Montreal Centre-Ville, a non-profit responsible for commercial developement in the area, wrote to social media Sunday.

Both the building that caught fire and the old Super Sexe location are owned by the same person, according to William Murray, Prevention Section Chief for the Montreal firefighters.

"(I'm) furious," wrote Castanheira. "It is unacceptable that this practice is tolerated on the largest commercial artery in the country."

SECOND BURNT, ABANDONED BUILDING ON POLICE RADAR THIS WEEK

The Sainte-Catherine building is the second abandoned building the arson squad will be investigating this week.

On Friday, another large fire overtook an abandoned building on Sainte-Catherine and de la Visitation St. which had fallen into disrepair, according to Murray.

“There were a lot of holes inside the walls and ceiling,” Murray told CTV on Friday. “We don’t know on which floor the fire started, but it spread quickly.”

Residents of neighbouring apartment buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure. There were no reported injuries.