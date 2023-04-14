Arrest made after fireworks launched from a drone in Quebec City

Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Official coronation chinaware unveiled

The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon