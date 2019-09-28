Though it was not as big in numbers as Montreal's Sept. 27 climate march, Quebec City saw 10s of thousands on its streets vocal for a climate change plan from the elected officials in the provincial capital.

Students of all ages marched through the city's downtown and old Quebec with a symbolic stop in front of the National Assembly.

Many had a message for Francois Legault's CAQ government.

"We have Legault this morning saying in a letter to the young people that they are beautiful to watch, but that's not enough actually," said Alice-Anne Simard of Eau Secours. "We have to have more than just words. We have to have action."

Simard responded to Legault's open letter to Friday's marchers where he offered his support without attending the march.

"I want to tell you first that I heard your cry from the heart," he wrote. "In the last year, you have pushed us to face the climate emergency. You have shown a passion and a mobilization unequalled in the world. You have shown that young people in Quebec are ready to fight for their future. You are beautiful to see."

Organizers said there were around 30,000 people at the Quebec City march.