'Armed assault' involving multiple victims west of Montreal: police

Quebec provincial police say they were called to an apartment building west of Montreal after "an armed assault on several victims" Thursday morning.

A police operation is currently underway at the building on Émile Bouchard Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion, the Sûreté du Québec said in a news release.

Several police cruisers seen outside an apartment building on Émile Bouchard Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion after an armed assault on several victims on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

One suspect has been arrested.

Police did not provide any details on the conditions of the victims.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.