MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Armed assault' involving multiple victims west of Montreal: police

    Several police cruisers seen outside an apartment building on Émile Bouchard Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion after an armed assault on several victims on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News) Several police cruisers seen outside an apartment building on Émile Bouchard Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion after an armed assault on several victims on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)
    Quebec provincial police say they were called to an apartment building west of Montreal after "an armed assault on several victims" Thursday morning.

    A police operation is currently underway at the building on Émile Bouchard Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion, the Sûreté du Québec said in a news release.

    Several police cruisers seen outside an apartment building on Émile Bouchard Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion after an armed assault on several victims on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

    One suspect has been arrested. 

    Police did not provide any details on the conditions of the victims.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come. 

