Archbishop of Toronto officially made cardinal by Pope Francis

The Montreal-born Archbishop of Toronto got his crimson cap from Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday. Francis Leo was one of the 21 newly-inducted cardinals at the ceremony.

Leo, 53, was named cardinal back in October, and the Italian ceremony made it official.

At the time, he said he was very humbled to be chosen by the Pope. The new title means he will have closer times to Rome, and will be able to participate in choosing the next pope.

Leo became a priest at age 25. He previously served as vicar general and moderator of the Curia of the Archdiocese of Montreal and auxiliary bishop of Montreal. He has served as archbishop of Toronto since March 2023.

“The Archbishop of Montreal lauds the elevation of Archbishop Francis Leo to the College of Cardinals, calling it a significant honour for Canada and a proud milestone for Montreal,” the diocese said when Leo was first named.