LAS VEGAS - Antti Niemi was tasked with protecting the net for the Montreal Canadiens during its first game in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Head coach Claude Julien announced his decision in a scrum a few hours before the start of the game.

Since his arrival with the Habs, Niemi has posted a 2-2-1 record in seven games, including five as a starter.

On his last start, the 34-year-old veteran conceded two goals on 25 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Denver.

He was successful in his two previous stints as goaltender, including a 3-2 game in Washington on Jan. 19. This is the only Habs victory during an away game since December 22.

Since that date, the Habs card outside the Bell Center is 1-10-0.

Additionally, Claude Julien also said that Phillip Danault will not be able to participate in the match.

Danault has been out since he was hit by a shot by Zdeno Chara of the Boston Bruins on Jan. 13.

The striker from Victoriaville will miss a 15th game in a row.

For their part, the Golden Knights, who will rely on goalkeeper Marc-André Fleury, currently dominate the Western Association standings with a total of 80 points.

Their home record is 21-4-2, one of the best in the NHL.