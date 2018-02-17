Antti Niemi will be in nets when Habs face-off against Golden Knights
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi pulls up his helmet during a time out against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 6:36PM EST
LAS VEGAS - Antti Niemi was tasked with protecting the net for the Montreal Canadiens during its first game in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Head coach Claude Julien announced his decision in a scrum a few hours before the start of the game.
Since his arrival with the Habs, Niemi has posted a 2-2-1 record in seven games, including five as a starter.
On his last start, the 34-year-old veteran conceded two goals on 25 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Denver.
He was successful in his two previous stints as goaltender, including a 3-2 game in Washington on Jan. 19. This is the only Habs victory during an away game since December 22.
Since that date, the Habs card outside the Bell Center is 1-10-0.
Additionally, Claude Julien also said that Phillip Danault will not be able to participate in the match.
Danault has been out since he was hit by a shot by Zdeno Chara of the Boston Bruins on Jan. 13.
The striker from Victoriaville will miss a 15th game in a row.
For their part, the Golden Knights, who will rely on goalkeeper Marc-André Fleury, currently dominate the Western Association standings with a total of 80 points.
Their home record is 21-4-2, one of the best in the NHL.
