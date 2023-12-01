MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Another Jewish group calls on Montreal's anti-racism commissioner to step down

    Montreal's Jewish Community Council (JCC), which was firebombed on Monday, has called on the city's anti-racism commissioner to step down.

    "Ms. Manaï does not have the credibility or the moral fibre to do the job. She should resign or be dismissed," wrote the JCC on social media.

    Bochra Manaï is Montreal's Commissioner for the Fight against Racism and Systemic Discrimination. She was appointed in early 2021 as the first person to hold the post.

    The JCC is not the first Jewish organization to call for her resignation. Weeks ago, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) asked her to step down after accusing her of being silent following attacks on Jewish institutions, including shootings at two Jewish schools in Montreal.

    CIJA claimed her "silence" was problematic because she has been outspoken about her pro-Palestinian stances. Several Muslim groups condemned those calls for resignation shortly after, calling CIJA's move a form of "intimidation."

    CTV reached out to the city and Manaï directly to respond.

    "The Commissioner for the Fight against Racism and Systemic Discrimination, Bochra Manaï, is currently working to strengthen ties of trust with the Jewish and Muslim communities," a spokesperson for the city responded, in French.

    "She meets with groups from all communities to listen and hear all voices."

    -- More to come.

