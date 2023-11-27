Montreal police investigate vandalism at Jewish school, firebombing incident

Montreal police say they are investigating an act of vandalism found at a Jewish school in Saint-Laurent. They are also looking into an attempted firebombing at a Jewish institution.

Police said the graffiti was discovered Saturday afternoon on the school grounds at Ecole Maimonide, a private Jewish school, on Bourdon St.

A Facebook post showed the words "Israel terrorist" spray painted on cement outside the school.

Meantime, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Jewish Community Council building on Decarie Boulevard near Vezina at 1 a.m. Monday. Damage was minimal and no one was injured.

The incidents are expected to be turned over to hate crimes investigators.

No one has been arrested in either incident so far, said police.



These are the latest in a string of incidents targeting both the Jewish and Arab-Muslim communities in Montreal since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

The executive director of the Jewish Community Council issued a statement condemning what he described as a frightening rise in antisemitism and the recent crimes targeting Montreal Jewish institutions.

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press.