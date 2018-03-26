

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s economic development got a $150 million boost on Monday, courtesy of an investment by the Quebec Liberal Party.

The $150 million was initially announced in the last provincial budget. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante declined to say how it would be specifically spent, saying a full plan would be announced on April 19.

“It wouldn’t be fair to give an example right now, I want to share the economic development strategic plan on the nineteenth because we’ll be able to share in terms of the sectors and from there the different plans and programs,” she said.

Included in the agreement was a general strategy and objectives in several areas, including improving graduation rates, increasing employment and stimulating business. Quebec Economy Minister Dominique Anglade said the province wants to see development in several key sectors of the city’s economy.

“When you talk about artificial intelligence, when you talk about life science, when you talk about aerospace, there’s clearly areas where Montreal has a say in this and wants to be involved,” she said. “We looked all the sectors that have been supporting the economic development of the metropolis in the past and we looked at the future.’

Monday’s announcement was the latest by the Liberals as they try to shore up support before October’s provincial election. On Friday, the government announced a $24 million joint project between the province and City of Montreal aimed at helping immigrants find work while on Sunday, the Quebec government unveiled they would give the City of Montreal $75 million that would be used for decontaminating land.

Earlier in March, the provincial government also announced $11 million in funding for housing the homeless.

Couillard said the money is being given to Montreal due to its new metropolis status, which gives it greater autonomy over decision-making.

“The old pattern of Quebec knows best, no, (Montreal) knows best here what’s good for Montreal,” he said. “We’ve put all our tools together for the same purpose.”