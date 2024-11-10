Another car set on fire overnight in Montreal

Montreal police say yet another car was set in fire in Montreal overnight Sunday.

The 911 calls came in around midnight about a flaming vehicle near an apartment complex on Forsyth Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles area.

When police arrived, a single vehicle was on fire. Firefighters got the blaze under control but the car is a total loss. A witness told police they saw someone near the car shortly before the fire.

The vehichle was towed and will by analyzed. Montreal police say their arson squad is on the case and will look at security cameras and talk to the car's owner to shed light on the circumstances around the fire.

There were no injuries or damage to the apartment building.

Three trucks were set on fire in a Saint-Laurent parking garage overnight Saturday.