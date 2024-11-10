MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Another car set on fire overnight in Montreal

    Montreal police (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal) Montreal police (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal)
    Share

    Montreal police say yet another car was set in fire in Montreal overnight Sunday. 

    The 911 calls came in around midnight about a flaming vehicle near an apartment complex on Forsyth Street in the Pointe-aux-Trembles area. 

    When police arrived, a single vehicle was on fire. Firefighters got the blaze under control but the car is a total loss. A witness told police they saw someone near the car shortly before the fire. 

    The vehichle was towed and will by analyzed. Montreal police say their arson squad is on the case and will look at security cameras and talk to the car's owner to shed light on the circumstances around the fire. 

    There were no injuries or damage to the apartment building. 

    Three trucks were set on fire in a Saint-Laurent parking garage overnight Saturday.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Bitcoin hits US$80K. Why Trump is boosting crypto

    Bitcoin on Sunday hit a new record above US$80,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged in the run-up to Tuesday’s US presidential election, rose sharply immediately on election night after it became clear Donald Trump would win and has continued rising in the days since his victory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News