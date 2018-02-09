

CTV Montreal





For the first time in over 50 years, the annual St. Patrick’s Parade will not be held on St. Catherine St.

Instead, the 195th annual parade will move east to west along De Maisonneuve Blvd. from City Councillors St.

For the first time in over 50 years the annual St. Patrick's Parade will be moving from Ste Catherine Street, owing to much needed infrastructure work by the City. The Parade finds itself going east to west on boul. DeMaisonneuve from City Councillors. #mtlstpaddys pic.twitter.com/bwA12m8mBj — UIS of Montreal (@uismtl) February 8, 2018

According to the United Irish Societies of Montreal, the move comes because of ongoing construction along St. Catherine St, and presents a major challenge for organizers.

"It's a logistical issue," explained parade organizer Kevin Quinn. "You have to think of changing everything from street closure signs to no parking signs, to documentation that you have to fill out, you have to re-educate your volunteers, re-educate yourselves, educate your spectators, your participants -- it's a whole new venture on a different street."

Organizers initially presented about nine alternatives to the traditional parade route before De Maisonneuve was selected. Among the contenders were Rene-Levesque -- which becomes too cold and windy during winter monts -- or Sherbrooke St, which is under both municipal and provincial jurisdiction, and would require too much legwork to obtain approval.

As it stands, the parade will make its way along westbound De Maisonneuve and turn left on Mackay, where the reviewing stand will be at the corner of St. Catherine.

The parade, expected to be held March 18, will end on Rene-Levesque.