Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
An animal rescue group in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground.
SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer in a residential area near Michel-Chartrand Park.
Police say the deer had two broken legs and with guidance from the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, the officer shot it 13 times in a half hour.
"We received the approval of a representative of the Ministry of Wildlife to shoot the animal," Boucher told Energie 94.3 FM. "There were shots fired into the neck and thorax of the animal at close range, as indicated by the procedures. It was found that the animal was still showing signs of life for some reason that remains unexplained."
Sauvetage Animal Rescue agent Steven Amorosa said the officer should not have been told to shoot the deer with his sidearm but rather contact a tactical intervention officer with a higher calibre weapon.
"If you take their sidearms, basically it's a 9 mm," said Amorosa. "It's not a big enough calibre to put an animal down unless you know exactly where to shoot."
Amorosa said he went on a call once where a deer was hit by a car, and officers were able to kill it with three shots, not more than a dozen.
After the shots were fired citizens began calling 911 and one neighbour shot the video.
"Repeated gunshots in a residential area, a bloodbath under the eyes of citizens scandalized by such barbarity," a post on the Animal Rescue Facebook page reads. "How is it possible that in 2023, our government does not adequately equip its various levels to react to emergency situations involving animals?"
MINISTRY UNDERFUNDED?
Amorosa said the blame should lie at the foot of the Wildlife Ministry which did not intervene directly.
"I don't think it's the fault of the Longueuil police, nor the police officer who shot the animal. If that officer didn't have the training, who can blame him," he said. "It comes down to the minister himself. It's a shame, and then they just dispatch calls away, and you get situations like these."
He and others at Animal Rescue and the SPCA would like to see more effort on the part of governments to think of other solutions to animal incursions rather than shooting them. He referenced the 2021 story in Dorval when a bear was caught and euthanized in Dorval, rather than relocating the animal.
"He was put down because they said he's not supposed to be in an urban area," said Amorosa. "There are other options."
DEER CULL CONTROVERSY
The Michel-Chartrand Park has been ground zero in a battle between the City of Longueuil and animal rights advocates over the deer population. The city says deer overpopulation is threatening biodiversity and their numbers need to be culled. The city planned a crossbow hunt to cull the deer, but was forced to abandon the plan after the SPCA and Animal Rescue led a legal challenge.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs to hear from top intelligence officials as foreign interference allegations stack up
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, MPs on the House of Commons committee examining foreign election interference will soon be hearing from some of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials.
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
Two Conservative MPs silent after Poilievre says they 'regret' meeting German politician
Two Conservative members of Parliament are remaining tight-lipped about whether they regret meeting with a German politician, which is something Pierre Poilievre has said they do.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
'Illegal' children's car seat recalled due to lack of safety certification: Health Canada
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a children's car seat for lacking a required safety certification and potentially increasing the risk of injury from a car crash.
Greece's worst-ever rail crash kills dozens, crushes cars
Rescuers searched for survivors Wednesday in the mangled, burned-out wreckage of two trains that slammed into each other in northern Greece, killing at least 38 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's worst-ever rail crash.
Spring may take longer to arrive for most Canadians: Weather Network forecast
Most Canadians will need to wait a bit longer for spring to arrive as this year's winter weather continues over the next couple of months, according to the latest seasonal forecast from The Weather Network.
U.S. review casts doubt on suspicions that 'Havana Syndrome' is caused by foreign adversary
U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called "Havana syndrome," the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world.
Toronto
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
Toronto-area hospital network receives $75M donation pledge to help build Canada's largest hospital
A Mississauga-based company has pledged to donate tens of millions of dollars in an effort to build the biggest health-care facility in the country.
-
Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario
Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with another potentially significant snowstorm that could cause chaos for weekend travel.
Atlantic
-
Special weather statements issued for the Maritimes ahead of heavy snowfall
Special weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritimes provinces advising of the potential for heavy snow Thursday into Friday.
-
New Brunswick seafood foreign workers faced awful conditions during COVID-19: study
A study by Dalhousie University says temporary foreign workers in New Brunswick's seafood industry during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered gruelling and sometimes dangerous conditions.
-
Ex-Tory MP Bernard Valcourt pleads not guilty to obstructing, resisting police
Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Bernard Valcourt has pleaded not guilty to obstructing and resisting police.
London
-
London family wins $50K while reducing their carbon footprint
The Loewen-Nairs family traded in the suburbs for downtown living to reduce their carbon emissions. The couple explained that they decided to change their lifestyle by using e-bikes, walking and transit as their main modes of transportation once they moved downtown.
-
Math teacher ready to 'skip' class to compete in Tim Hortons Brier
Math teacher by day, one of Canada's top curlers by night. Jake Higgs spent his last day in the classroom Wednesday at Arthur Voaden Secondary School (AVSS) in St. Thomas, Ont. before leaving to compete in the Tim Horton’s Brier.
-
Symbolic red dress theft may be hate crime: Sarnia, Ont. police
Video from a security camera at Sarnia City Hall may not be immediately compelling. But what its lens captured has hurt the Indigenous community and angered many in Sarnia-Lambton.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
Sudbury police charge 62-year-old after child porn raid
A 62-year-old Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child sexual abuse material following a raid, police say.
-
opinion
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Calgary
-
Massive fraud at Calgary company 'went unnoticed', police say
Calgary police say a woman who posed as a chartered professional accountant for an oil and gas company is facing charges after she allegedly defrauded the company for nearly two years.
-
Alberta man accused of starving cattle, selling uninspected meat
An Alberta livestock owner is facing charges after allegedly starving his cattle and selling their meat without having it inspected.
-
Man shot by Calgary police charged at officers with large spike: Police watchdog
Alberta's police watchdog has shared new details in a Valentine’s Day investigation that saw one man shot and killed by Calgary police.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
Person airlifted after pair of collisions south of Guelph: police
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced further road closures after a second collision just outside Aberfoyle.
-
Dump truck and paving equipment stolen in Haldimand County: OPP
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a dump truck and paving equipment believed to be stolen from a Haldimand County property.
Vancouver
-
More snow forecast for B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday night
Municipalities across B.C.'s South Coast are preparing for yet another blast of wintry weather.
-
Cooking fire leaves 1 injured, 10 displaced in South Vancouver
A house fire that left one person injured and several others displaced in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood Tuesday was caused by a cooking mishap, according to firefighters.
-
NEW
NEW | Unclaimed $55M lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island
It might be a resident, it might be a visitor, but someone who was recently in North Saanich, B.C., is $55-million richer after Tuesday night's B.C. Lotto Max draw.
Edmonton
-
Appeal court increases prison time for Edmonton club promoter in sex assault case
Alberta's top court has increased the sentence of a former club promoter convicted of sexually assaulting several women to 11 years.
-
Spring may take longer to arrive for most Canadians: Weather Network forecast
Most Canadians will need to wait a bit longer for spring to arrive as this year's winter weather continues over the next couple of months, according to the latest seasonal forecast from The Weather Network.
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
Windsor
-
Chatham Cenotaph damaged with blue spray paint: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after the Chatham Cenotaph was damaged with blue spray paint.
-
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
-
Nursing tuition grants offered at University of Windsor
A provincial tuition grant program is being offered for the 2023-2024 academic year at the University of Windsor.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan health care agreement to include $61M one-time investment
The Government of Saskatchewan has reached an agreement-in-principle with the federal government on health care funding.
-
Sask. bans TikTok from government-owned devices
The Government of Saskatchewan is banning TikTok from all government-owned devices.
-
'A slap in the face': Advocate questions shift in city priorities following catalyst committee recommendations
As city residents reacted to a report presented to Regina's executive committee Wednesday, local housing advocate Alysia Johnson is questioning the city's shift in priorities.
Ottawa
-
City council meeting disrupted by protest during budget debate
Ottawa city council is debating and voting on the 2023 budget, but a protest briefly interrupted proceedings.
-
Four people hospitalized after Riverside South house fire
Paramedics treated seven people for smoke inhalation—four of whom were taken to hospital—after a major house fire in Riverside South Tuesday night.
-
Vigil planned to mourn Rideau Canal Skateway
Community groups in Ottawa are planning a vigil to mourn the Rideau Canal Skateway, which did not open for the first time in its 53-year history this year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan United Party a refuge for the 'politically homeless,' MLA says
The newest provincial political party launched in Saskatoon last night with leader Nadine Wilson invoking the spirit of former Prime Minister John Diefenbaker, who called Prince Albert home.
-
Saskatchewan health care agreement to include $61M one-time investment
The Government of Saskatchewan has reached an agreement-in-principle with the federal government on health care funding.
-
Sask. bans TikTok from government-owned devices
The Government of Saskatchewan is banning TikTok from all government-owned devices.