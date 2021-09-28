MONTREAL -- The union made up of health-care technicians and others, which expressed its anger after the announcement of bonuses for nurses, has obtained the meeting it requested with the president of the Treasury Board, Sonia LeBel.

The meeting between the APTS (Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la sante et des services sociaux) and LeBel will take place on Thursday, said interim APTS president Robert Comeau.

The APTS represents around 60,000 technicians and professionals in health and social services institutions and was so furious that it went so far as to interrupt the consultation of its members that it had begun.

The consultation was on the latest offer from Quebec to renew its collective agreement, received in June. However, this was not a tentative agreement.

The APTS is upset because it was told in June that the government had no room to manoeuvre after the increases granted to public sector unions.

Last week, Quebec announced that it was prepared to spend $1 billion on several bonuses to bring nurses back into the public sector.

The APTS requested an emergency meeting with Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel and Premier François Legault.