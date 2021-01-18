Advertisement
An army of snow creatures has popped up all over Montreal
(Photo: Marc Bourque)
MONTREAL -- With fresh blankets of snow covering Montreal, an army of snow people have taken over the city.
Now, the city of Montreal has announced a competition for the best snow creation on the island.
There are coupon prizes ranging up to $350 for the best works:
A $50 gift coupon for winners of the individual categories (children three to five years old, children six to 12, people 13 years and over, and professional), a $150 coupon for a family group, a $250 coupon for a preschool group, and a $350 card for the winning school group.
All decorations must be from recycled materials, and no electrical installations will be accepted.
For a full list of rules and regulations, visit the city’s website.
Public polls are open until March 11.
HERE ARE SOME OF OUR FAVOURITES SO FAR:
"Ouch! My foot!"
"Fat Cat"
"Bring it in!"
"What goes up..."
"A certain sponge"
"Dashing gentleman"
"A jolly, happy soul"