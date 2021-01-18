MONTREAL -- With fresh blankets of snow covering Montreal, an army of snow people have taken over the city.

Now, the city of Montreal has announced a competition for the best snow creation on the island.

There are coupon prizes ranging up to $350 for the best works:

A $50 gift coupon for winners of the individual categories (children three to five years old, children six to 12, people 13 years and over, and professional), a $150 coupon for a family group, a $250 coupon for a preschool group, and a $350 card for the winning school group.

All decorations must be from recycled materials, and no electrical installations will be accepted.

For a full list of rules and regulations, visit the city’s website.

Public polls are open until March 11.

HERE ARE SOME OF OUR FAVOURITES SO FAR:

"Ouch! My foot!"

"Fat Cat"

"Bring it in!"

"What goes up..."

"A certain sponge"

"Dashing gentleman"

"A jolly, happy soul"