MONTREAL
Montreal

    • American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple

    Share

    American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.

    Lehrer was charged with murder after the bodies of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand were found in a burnt out car on the Caribbean island last December.

    Lehrer is now expected to stay behind bars, along with his co-accused, Robert Snider Jr., at least until a preliminary hearing scheduled for June.

    Langlois was a well-known Quebec businessman and the founder of Softimage, a digital effects program used on many blockbuster films including Jurassic Park, The Matrix and Harry Potter. He owned an eco-resort in Dominica and lived there with his wife.

    Daniel Langlois, 66, and Dominique Marchand, 58, are shown in this undated handout image provided by the Daniel Langlois Foundation. The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the killings, Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snider, both Americans, were charged Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Daniel Langlois Foundation

    Court documents said one Lehrer had been involved in a years-long dispute over use of a road leading to the couple's resort, Coulibri Ridge.

    A protest was held at the high court as Lehrer applied to be released from prison earlier this month.

    The victims were well known on the island for helping Dominica recover after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Motion to allow keffiyehs at Ontario legislature fails

    A motion to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh within Queen’s Park failed to receive unanimous consent Thursday just moments after Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his view that prohibiting the garment in the House is divisive.

    What does it mean to be 'house poor' and how can you avoid it?

    The journey to home ownership can be exciting, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew warns about the trappings of becoming 'house poor' -- where an overwhelming portion of your income is devoured by housing costs. Liew offers some practical strategies to maintain better financial health while owning a home.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News