MONTREAL -- An Amber Alert for two young girls allegedly kidnapped from Terrebonne was issued and quickly lifted on Sunday evening.

The alert was initially issued at around 6:20 p.m. for a seven-year-old and two-year-old. Police said the pair had been kidnapped by a 34-year-old woman and the trio were last seen in a 2019 Land Rover Discovery. The woman was later identified by police as the girls' mother.

By 6:50, police said the alert was no longer in effect.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the two children and their mother were found safe by SQ officers in a St-Faustin-Lac-Carre residence. A spokesperson for the SQ said no information was yet available on the circumstances of the alleged kidnapping or if the mother would face any charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.