QUEBEC -- An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for two girls in Levis, south of Quebec City, who went missing along with their father following a crash on Highway 20.

Romy Carpentier, 6, and Norah Carpentier, 11, are missing, while their father, 44-year-old Martin Carpentier, is also being sought.

Quebec provincial police said the three were last seen Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the Saint-Nicholas neighbourhood of Levis, near a convenience store.

At 9:30 p.m. they were in a 2008 Volkswagen Passat with the licence plate P75 PXV. Police say they were involved in a crash on Highway 20 east in nearby Saint-Apollinaire. When emergency services arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied and the three have been missing since.

Their loved ones have reason to be concerned for their health and safety. Authorities say they don't know the reason for the disappearance and have spoken to witnesses and family members.



Police say officers and volunteers have been scouring the area near the site of the crash since Wednesday night. They are asking anyone who lives in the area to check any building, shed or trailer they might have on or near their property. An SQ helicopter was deployed to search the wooded area.



WITNESS SAW CRASH, SEARCHED FOR MISSING FAMILY



A woman driving in the area, Lyne Provencher, said she witnessed the crash.



She said she saw a car headed toward Quebec City fly off the road, hit a sign and some trees, and then flip over.

"I was driving towards Montreal when I saw a cloud of dust and, boom, the car ended up in front of me suddenly," Provencher said, adding that she had to think fast to avoid a collision.

"I stopped on the side of the road and I ran to see if there were people inside – nobody," she said, adding that three people called authorities at the same time.

"We were screaming and panicking," she said.

When firefighters arrived, they used spotlights to search the area.

"Only Martin's cell phone was in the car," she said. "His stepfather called saying he was waiting for Martin to arrive, and that he's told him he was going for ice cream with his daughters," adding that he thought it had been a long time.

Provencher said authorities then contacted the girls' mother to inform her and ask if she had her daughters with her, since the children didn't appear to have been in the car.

Provencher shot video from the scene and posted it to Facebook. The post was since been removed.

"There's nobody. The tires are blown out, the windows are blown out. There's no one in the car or in the field," she is heard saying in the video. "It's crazy. I don't understand."



Provencher said she hoped the person was safe, noting there were child seats in the car.

"I really hope there wasn't a child in the car, because it's really serious. The car is finished," she said.

It is possible that one or all of the three missing people are injured, said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.



The subsequent police investigation led officers to launch the Amber Alert Thursday afternoon.

"We aren't talking about a kidnapping at the moment," said police spokesperson Anik Lamirande. "Right now, we are looking for these people who are missing .... The car is very damaged and that's why we are looking for them, to see what condition they are in."

She said signs point to the three leaving the scene of the crash on foot.

DESCRIPTIONS

Romy is three feet tall and weighs 43 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, heart-shaped earrings and red nail polish.

Norah is 5'2" and thin. She was last seen wearing a white cap and white Nike sandals.

Martin Carpentier is 5'10" and 130 lbs. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans, maybe glasses.

Anyone who spots them is urged to call 911 immediately.



With files from The Canadian Press.

This developing story will be updated.