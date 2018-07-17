Alouettes quarterback Mathews out 4-6 weeks with foot injury; Willy to return
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 5:52PM EDT
Quarterback Jeff Mathews will be out for four-to-six weeks with a foot injury, the Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday.
Mathews suffered a lisfranc injury, which affects a bone or tendon in the bridge of the foot.
He made his first start for the Alouettes in a 28-18 loss at home to the Ottawa Redblacks on July 6 after coming on in relief of Drew Willy in a 23-17 win in Regina on June 30.
Willy is expected to return from a neck and shoulder injury when the Alouettes visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.
The Alouettes (1-3), who are coming off a bye week, also added Canadian offensive tackle Tyler Johnstone to their roster. The six-foot-six 275-pound Johnstone was taken in the CFL supplemental draft on July 2.
They released American offensive lineman Xavier Fulton and kicker Austin Renkow.
Latest Montreal News
- Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
- Debris from derailed train cars in Saint-Polycarpe could take a week to clear
- Fraud ring dismantled near Montreal: 12 arrested, millions of dollars stolen
- Tenants in Plateau claim 'unbearable' conditions and harassment by landlords
- Photographers, historians vow support to move McCord Museum to new site