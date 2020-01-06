MONTREAL -- A couple from Lac-Saint-Jean and their nine-year-old son were victims of a serious road accident in Mexico on Saturday.

Christine Tremblay and her partner suffered serious injuries, but are in stable condition and expected to survive, said Martin Tremblay, Christine's brother, in a telephone interview with The Canadian Press on Monday.

Martin Tremblay, a Sherbrooke resident, said he received news from a travel agent friend and he intends to visit the hospital in Riviera Maya in the coming days.

According to local media, the collision between a tourist van and another vehicle in the Playa del Carmen area left one dead and 15 injured.

The family from Alma was travelling to Mexico for New Years and was set to return to Quebec on Tuesday, said Martin Tremblay.

The couple and the boy had gone on an excursion, while their other 17-year-old son had stayed at the hotel, he added.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020