MONTREAL -- Jake Allen will be tasked with defending the Canadiens' net on Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Montreal will try to avoid a second straight setback for the first time this season.

The Habs (8-3-2) have a 3-3-0 record in his last six games. Montreal lost 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday with Carey Price in the net.

For their part, the Oilers (8-7-0) have won five of their last six games, including four against the Ottawa Senators.

Allen will be making his sixth start this season. He's 4-1-0 with a 1.81 GAA and a .940 save rate.

Jake Allen is gunning for his fifth win of the season.@SkipTheDishes Game Preview ⤵️ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 11, 2021

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien did not want to confirm if he would make any other changes to his lineup Thursday morning.

Paul Byron was taken out of the roster Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, as Joel Armia was able to return to play after missing seven games with a concussion.

Against the Leafs, Josh Anderson continued his quality play scoring at least one goal in a four straight games for the Habs. Tomas Tatar, on the other hand, ended a 10-game goal drought of 10 encounters without hitting the target.

The Canadiens have been limited to two goals in each of their last three games, and took advantage of just two of its last 22 power-play chances.

The Habs have had some success against the Oilers early in the season, beating them 5-1 and 3-1 in Edmonton in their first two games.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.