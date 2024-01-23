Alleged saboteurs drive nails into trees on Northvolt battery site

Northvolt claims alleged saboteurs have struck its future battery plant site in the Montérégie region, saying vandals have driven nails into trees that the Swedish company plans to cut down.

In an e-mail exchange with The Canadian Press, Northvolt spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau says, "Individuals entered the site to insert nails and/or nail bars into a hundred trees" on Monday night.

Northvolt says it deplored "the use of this type of tactic, which entails significant risks for the safety of workers and neighbouring communities while making it impossible to enhance the value of the trees."

The anonymous perpetrators publicized the act on the Montreal Contre-information website, which "provides Montreal anarchists with a space to disseminate their ideas and actions across overlapping networks."

The alleged saboteurs are calling for "a broad mobilization against the destructive Northvolt mega-plant project," asking "to attack this life-ruining machine by targeting its weak points."

They claim that inserting nails into trees damages the equipment and makes deforestation more costly and dangerous because "if a chainsaw hits a nail, it will damage or break the chain," thus slowing down Northvolt's progress.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 23, 2024.