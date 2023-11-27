Air Transat's 2,100 flight attendants adopt strike mandate

Air Transat's 2,100 flight attendants based at the Montreal and Toronto airports have just adopted a strike mandate.

The mandate is a pressure tactic up to and including an indefinite general strike, and was adopted by 99.8 per cent of members, according to the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated to the FTQ, which represents them.

A strike could therefore theoretically be called on Jan. 3. The union may resort to lighter pressure tactics before then.

"The parties are in conciliation and several meetings are still scheduled," said Dominic Levasseur, president of the Air Transat component of CUPE, in an interview. He wants to give conciliation every opportunity to come to a resolution.

"We still have five conciliation meetings, but we wanted to have a strong strike mandate to be able to return to the bargaining table and advance our conciliation more quickly," explained Levasseur.

The collective agreement expired in October 2022, and some 30 negotiation meetings have been held since last April.

Wages are the main point in dispute, but so are issues such as unpaid hours at departure and reception, as well as health and safety issues such as scheduling and fatigue, he added.

A possible strike, although still hypothetical, could therefore have repercussions on holiday travellers: "There are a lot of people leaving for the holidays on the 31st, so it could have an impact on their return," should the strike actually be called, said Levasseur.

"I want to reassure our passengers that the objective is not to disrupt their vacations or their travel plans, but to be respected," he added.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 27, 2023.

