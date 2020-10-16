MONTREAL -- Air Canada says chief executive Calin Rovinescu will retire next year after leading the company for more than a decade.

The airline says Rovinescu will step down on Feb. 15.

Michael Rousseau, Air Canada's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer, has been named to succeed him.

Rovinescu has been chief executive of Air Canada since April 1, 2009.

He took over the top job after serving as the airline's executive vice-president, corporate development and strategy, and as its chief restructuring officer.

Rousseau has been deputy chief executive since December 2018 and Air Canada's chief financial officer since 2007.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.