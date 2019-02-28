

CTV Montreal





The Agglomeration Council has elected to confirm a contract for a composting plant in St-Laurent.

The plant would be built on Henri Bourassa Blvd. near Highway 13.

Once completed, it would treat up to 50,000 tons of organic material a year, including domestic waste.

The project has been in the works for over 10 years, with a budget of $64 million.

That money has since quadrupled to $175 million.

"The size of the plant keeps increasing, and not necessarily at the behest of the city," said Beny Masella, mayor of Montreal-West.

Critics question the plant’s cost and if its technology is outdated.

The St-Laurent facility would only produce compost, but newer technologies also extract methane gas that can be re-sold as an energy source.

A recently-completed facility in Surrey, B.C. cost just $65 million.

Veteran city councillor Marvin Rotrand says that the city is using a framework from the past.

“Much of this was drawn at the beginning of the second term of Gerald Tremblay around 2005,” he said. “Two things have happened since then. The technologies have advanced enormously, and different technologies are being put in place everywhere that seem to offer cheaper alternatives.”

Four other composting facilities are to be built across the island as Montreal continues to expand its collection of organic waste.



Proposition for new bioenergy plant

Beny Masella said that there’s a new bio-methanization project that will be proposed soon.

The plant would be in Montreal-East.

The St-Laurent and Montreal-East facilities combined would cost over $350 million.