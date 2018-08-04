

CTV Montreal





Annette Dionne, one of the famous Dionne quintuplets, left Montreal for North Bay, Ont., on Saturday for the grand reopening of a museum created to showcase the family.

It's the first time in 20 years that Dionne will visit the house she grew up in.

The city of North Bay purchased their birth home in 1985 to create a museum about the family's history, but it was closed to the public in 2015 after the city's chamber of commerce stopped running it.

Last November, it was moved to a different location in North Bay and will be open to the public today for the event.

Dionne left for North Bay in an RV.

She's also donating five dolls from the quintuplets' childhood to the museum.

Annette and her sisters Yvonne, Emilie, Marie, and Cecile became famous in the 1930s.

The quints were born just south of North Bay, in Corbeil, Ont., in 1934 and became international sensations, as they were the only known quintuplets at the time to survive for more than a few days.

Their parents already had five children, and the Ontario government deemed them unfit to raise four others.

The quintuplets were then raised on an estate and became a tourist attraction for the first nine years of their lives, bringing in about $500 million to the province.

Some three million people came to look at them, making the quintuplets international celebrities.

The Dionne family was reunited when the sisters were nine years old.

Before she left for the trip, Dionne acknowledged how hard it was to grow up in such an environment.

"We had to live it," she said. "We had to pass through. But now it's over, and i'm glad to go back and smile at all the people who will be there."

By the 1990s, three surviving Dionne sisters received a $4-million settlement from the province after they alleged the government mismanaged a trust fund Ontario created for them.

Cecile was also supposed to make the trip, but health reasons prevented her from doing so.