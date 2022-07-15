After a pandemic pause, tourism booms in Montreal

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, tourism is booming in Montreal, with visitors taking full advantage of the beautiful weather.

According to SDC Centre-Ville, the commercial development society for downtown Montreal, activity is close to pre-pandemic levels.

"Foot traffic, everything, indicates that we’re at the highest since the beginning of the pandemic," said Glenn Castanheira, executive director of SDC Centre-Ville. "Not yet what we were pre-pandemic. When it comes to the summer months, we are almost there."

Castanheira said 2019 -- the year leading up to the pandemic -- was a record year for tourism in the city.

He says this year isn't far behind.

