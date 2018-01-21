

CTV Montreal





After a decade-long absence from the provincial political scene, the New Democratic Party of Quebec (NDPQ) has elected Raphael Fortin to lead the party into the fall election.

A total of 397 votes were cast and Fortin, 37, amassed 62 per cent of the popular vote, beating out competitor Raymond Cote.

Fortin's election to leadership status marks the first time in over a decade that the provincial branch of the NDP has run a candidate in the election.

A graduate of the administration program at UQAM, Fortin got his start in politics by volunteering for the federal NDP when it was led by Tom Mulcair.

According to Fortin's LinkedIn page, he also moonlights as a bartender.

The New Democratic Party of Quebec, as its known today, is essentially a revival of an older party which no longer exists. The modern party was registered with the Directeur General des Elections du Quebec in 2014. and former federal NDP leadership candidate Pierre Ducasse listed as its interim leader.

During a leadership debate in December, Fortin described the party as an alternative for electors who consider their views left-leaning, but not sovereigntist.