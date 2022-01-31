An adult is in critical condition and two children are injured after an explosion at a Longueuil building, which led to a fire on two storeys.

The two children were treated for smoke inhalation after the incident, and one of them was also burned, fire officials said.

An adult suffered burns to the face. The fire happened mid-afternoon, and by 8 p.m. the adult was still in critical condition in hospital.

Investigators still aren't clear on what caused the explosion on the first floor of a residential building in the suburb, on Briggs St., said Longueuil fire division chief Alain Lessard.

But the resulting fire spread to the second floor. It had been completely extinguished by 8 p.m.

The fire department has now transferred the investigation to police.

Three other people were evacuated from the building, and the street was closed while dozens of firefighters worked on the blaze.