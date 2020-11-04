Advertisement
Admissions suspended on 15th floor of Montreal General Hospital after COVID-19 outbreak
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 11:05AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 11:06AM EST
MONTREAL -- Admissions have been suspended on the 15th floor of the Montreal General Hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Four patients, along with three healthcare workers, have been confirmed positive, the MUHC said in a statement on its website.
The MUHC said it is enforcing the following measures to keep the outbreak under control:
- The 15th floor will not take any admissions for the time being until the outbreak is under control.
- Patients that might have been exposed to the infected individuals are in isolation and are being monitored.
- All admitted patients and healthcare workers on the floor will be tested for COVID-19 this week.
- The Infection Prevention and Control department along with human resources are trying to trace the people that have been in close contact with the positive individuals.
- Infection Control will be present on the floor to ensure measures are being respected.
- Visits will only be allowed in exceptional cases.