Accused bus driver in Laval daycare crash to undergo further evaluation

A Quebec man accused of killing two children after ramming a city bus into a Laval daycare last month will require further psychiatric evaluation.

Pierre St-Amand, 51, was back in court Tuesday after being charged with nine offences, including two counts of first-degree murder. Several others were injured in the Feb. 8 bus crash at the Garderie Educative Ste-Rose.

His case was held over because a psychiatrist at the Philippe-Pinel institute said he needed more time to complete an evaluation of the accused. St-Amand's lawyer, Julien L'Esperance Hudon, had requested the evaluation to determine if he is criminally responsible for the crimes he is accused of.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on April 26. His other charges include attempted murder and aggravated assault.

During an appearance on Feb. 24, his lawyer said a report prepared for the court determined he was fit to stand trial and considered able to understand the charges laid against him after undergoing a psychological evaluation. Quebec Court Judge Marc-Andre Dagenais ordered that report sealed.

