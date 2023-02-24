Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam

The man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, and his defence counsel has asked that he be evaluated again to see if he is criminally responsible for the crimes he's accused of.

That evaluation takes 30 days.

St-Amand was escorted by four guards into the prisoner's box where he sat during the appearance with his head up and eyes straight ahead.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other counts, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The charges stem from the day a city bus crashed into the Sainte-Rose daycare on Feb. 9, leaving two children dead and six injured.

He will be back in court March 28.