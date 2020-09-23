MONTREAL -- Reports to Quebec’s Director of Youth Protection (DPJ) have increased by 12 per cent over the past year.

The increase has been attributed to the population, which appears to be on the lookout for abuse cases since the tragic death of a little girl from Granby.

All the youth protection departments presented their results for the year 2019-20 on Wednesday morning – and nearly 120,000 reports were made across the province.

These figures mean that every day, the DPJ was notified of 324 problematic situations involving children – which is 35 more per day than the year before.

Approximately 37 per cent of the reports were accepted.

The majority of children (64.7 per cent) who were taken into care by the DPJ stayed in their family environments or with relevant third parties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.