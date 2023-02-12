A young snowboarder has died after a Bromont ski hill accident

The young snowboarder who was transported to the hospital in serious condition after an accident at Bromont Ski hill has died of his injuries.

Bromont police confirmed Sunday morning that 26-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital, but would not give any further information.

A post on the Bromont, montagne d'experiences Facebook page on Friday night reported the accident at around 7 p.m.

"It is with deep sadness that we report a tragic accident involving a young man has occurred in the mountain this evening," the post read.

Ski Bromont is located in Quebec's Eastern Townships, about an hour southeast of Montreal.

The hill's marketing and communication advisor Evelyne Dery confirmed that he was unconscious when transported to the hospital.

Dery and Bromont police said they would have more information on Sunday morning.

Police will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

"This tragic event is deeply disturbing," the Facebook post continues. "Psychological support is offered to the teams directly involved in the intervention. Our thoughts are with the young man's family and loved ones."

Federal sports minister Pascale St-Onge posted on Twitter about the tragedy on Sunday.

"Such sad news," she wrote. "The whole mountain community in Bromont is grieving this morning. I am wholeheartedly with this young man’s family and loved ones."

Such sad news. The whole mountain community in Bromont is grieving this morning. I am wholeheartedly with this young man’s family and loved ones.https://t.co/qtc7eG2srt — Pascale St-Onge (@PascaleStOnge_) February 12, 2023

It is the second death on a ski hill in Quebec in the past two weeks.

A six-year-old girl was killed in a T-bar accident at the end of January at Val-Saint-Come ski resort in the Lanaudiere region.