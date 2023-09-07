'A wild ride': Rabbi with Montreal roots consults on Adam Sandler's new Bat Mitzvah movie

Rabbi Taylor Baruchel, who grew up in Montreal, consulted on Adam Sandler’s film 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'. (Source: Holyblossom.org) Rabbi Taylor Baruchel, who grew up in Montreal, consulted on Adam Sandler’s film 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'. (Source: Holyblossom.org)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News