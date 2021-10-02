MONTREAL -- Rain, rain, here to stay.

Some early-morning drizzle ushered in the weekend Saturday, which is expected to last all day long.

Rainfall should reach up to 20 millimetres as gentle winds sweep the city. Temperatures are expected to stay around 13 degrees, dropping to 11 overnight.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. It should get a little warmer with a high of 15 during the day, and making up for that luxury with a single-digit low of nine degrees overnight.

Anyone hoping to sneak in an end-of-season beach day this week should do so in a windbreaker.

Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Expect a high of 15 and a low of 12 as clouds remain overnight.

Cloud cover is likely to remain through to Tuesday, with a high of 19 degrees.

The sun will make a fashionably late appearance Wednesday over clear skies expected to last into the evening. A high of 20 degrees is expected before dipping down to 13 overnight.

On Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud is likely, with a high of 20.

The sun should peak through the clouds on Friday, expected to bring a high of 20 degrees.