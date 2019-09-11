A Quebec court has invalidated parts of the medical aid in dying laws
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:14PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:16PM EDT
Quebec Superior Court has invalidated parts of the federal and Quebec laws on medically assisted dying laws, declaring them too restrictive and therefore unconstitutional.
A judge today found the "reasonably foreseeable natural death" requirement of the Criminal Code, which prevents some people from accessing medical assistance in dying, invalid.
Quebec Superior Court Justice Christine Baudouin also invalidated a section of the Quebec law that says people must "be at the end of life."
The case was brought by two Quebecers -- Nicole Gladu and Jean Truchon -- who did not meet the criteria and had their requests for assisted death turned down by doctors.
They launched a legal action against the federal and provincial governments, claiming their right to life, liberty and security, guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, was infringed.
They both suffer from incurable degenerative diseases, and lawyers argued the condition that a person's natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before they can receive medical assistance in dying was overly strict.
