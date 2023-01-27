A Quebec coroner says Montreal's Champlain Bridge needs anti-suicide barrier

A recently released Quebec coroner report says that Montreal's Champlain Bridge needs to improve its safety barrier, after a 38-year-old man jumped to his death from the structure in May 2022. The Samuel de Champlain bridge is seen with the old bridge in the background in Montreal on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A recently released Quebec coroner report says that Montreal's Champlain Bridge needs to improve its safety barrier, after a 38-year-old man jumped to his death from the structure in May 2022. The Samuel de Champlain bridge is seen with the old bridge in the background in Montreal on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon