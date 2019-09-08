

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





A bestselling author knows just how lucky she is to spend a night with a couple of former world leaders.

Author Louise Penny posted a pic on her Facebook wall having dinner with former president Bill Clinton and former prime minister Jean Cretien Saturday night at one of the region's most chic establishments in North Hatley.

"Back in Quebec - celebrating at Manoir Hovey with dear friends. Lucky gal. (and the most fortunate part is that I know how very lucky I am.)," Penny wrote.

The writer invited Clinton, along with wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea to stay at Hovey Manor for a week in Aug. 2017.