There has been a first recall issued for the SQDC – because a certain strain of pot wasn't strong enough.
A Hexo product sold at Quebec's cannabis distibutor was mislabelled, forcing Health Canada to release a hazard warning.
The warning, essentially, is that the product won't get you as high as intended: instead of the product 'Helios flower dried cannabis' containing 12.12 per cent THC, some customers received 'Bayou Flower' containing 6.36 per cent.
Neither Health Canada nor Hexo have received any adverse reaction reports for the recalled cannabis product.
The recalled product was sold from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6. As many as 16,818 units of recalled product were sold, though only 245 units were mislabelled.
