

CTV Montreal





A month before the Canadian Grand Prix, a project to renovate the paddocks at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is behind schedule and over budget.

Mayor Valerie Plante is expected to show off the new paddocks at a press conference next week -- work F1 race organizers said was vital in the decision to keep the race in Montreal until 2029.

While Plante’s administration says the new project will be completed in time for the race, work on the site looks far from finished: many windows aren’t yet put in, and the paddocks are mostly bare.

The work was initially supposed to cost $48 million, $18 million of which was coming from Quebec, and $30 million from Montreal. That price tag is now up to $59 million.



“$41 million comes from the city of Montreal and $18 million comes from the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing,” said Gabrielle Meloche, director of communications for Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Work to redo the paddocks, and build new luxury loges to seat about 5,000 people was slated to be finished by April.



“We used to have 1,800 people that could go in the loge and now we'll have over 5,000 people that could go in the loge, said Meloche.

There are currently 150 workers on site to get the work done. One worker told CTV Montreal the paddocks might be ready on time, but there’s a good chance the loges won’t.



“The contractor is really putting a lot of effort on the site,” said Meloche.

Mayor Plante refused to speak about the matter Wednesday, saying she would discuss it at the unveiling next week.

The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix takes place in Montreal on June 7 - 9.