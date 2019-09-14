

The Canadian Press





It was a morning of responding to shots fired calls for the Montreal police (SPVM) Saturday.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the lower part of his body during an altercation in a residential and commercial area in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough in Montreal.

Residents in the area awoke to several shots being fired around 3:50 a.m. Saturday morning, and called the police.

The gunfire rang out on 12th Ave., near Jean-Talon St., where the police found the victim.

He was taken to the hospital, but win non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before the police arrived and is at large.

Montreal police are searching for the suspect and the investigation is continuing.

An hour earlier, shots were fired in the Ville-Marie borough, eight kilometres away.

The 911 call came in at approximately 2:45 a.m. reporting shots being fired at the intersection of St. Norbert and St. Dominique Streets.

No one was in the area when the police arrived and no injuries were reported.

However, investigators noticed several shell casings on the ground at this intersection. A security perimeter has been erected and the investigation is continuing.