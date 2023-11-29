A man has died after residential fire in Montreal's east end

A 59-year-old man has died after he was pulled from his burning single family unconscious on Wednesday night.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) said it received a 911 call about the fire at around 6:20 p.m. and responded to a home on Saint-Donat Street, near Marseille Street, in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Kevin Francoeur, the SIM's section chief, said the smoke alarm in the home was not working when they arrived. He stressed the importance of having functional smoke alarms in homes, saying that, "It saves lives."

Around 40 firefighters responded to the fire, which was eventually brought under control.

There was no one else in the house when firefighters arrived on scene.

Montreal police were also called to the scene and are investigating. A spokesperson said late Wednesday evening that investigators believe the fire was accidental and not criminal.