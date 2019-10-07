

Matthew Lapierre, CTV News Montreal





Citizens of Hampstead will vote on the future of a controversial real-estate project in a referendum on Nov. 24.

The city council formally approved the referendum date Monday.

The development, a 10-storey building with 90 units, will be built on Cote St. Luc Rd. if approved.

Mayor William Steinberg has said the project would revitalize a run-down area. Opponents have argued the building is too big, and its construction would result in unfair evictions.