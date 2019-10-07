A date has been set for a Hampstead referendum
An artist's sketch of the ten-storey building that would occupy a space on Cote St. Luc Rd.
Matthew Lapierre, CTV News Montreal
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 9:55PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 10:42PM EDT
Citizens of Hampstead will vote on the future of a controversial real-estate project in a referendum on Nov. 24.
The city council formally approved the referendum date Monday.
The development, a 10-storey building with 90 units, will be built on Cote St. Luc Rd. if approved.
Mayor William Steinberg has said the project would revitalize a run-down area. Opponents have argued the building is too big, and its construction would result in unfair evictions.
Latest Montreal News
- CAQ will not ban use of 'bonjour-hi' in Montreal shops
- City councillor of North African descent denied entry into press conference on racial profiling
- A date has been set for a Hampstead referendum
- 'A tight race:' a look at the polls in Quebec
- 'Bonjour-hi': An overwhelming majority of Quebecers believe Montreal is a bilingual city, poll finds