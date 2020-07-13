MONTREAL -- A new air transport cooperative announced that it will launch regional transportation in Quebec.

Treq wants to be a different solution to serve the regions following the failure of the private business model in the province.

In a news release published Monday, Treq said that its mission is to provide air transportation to “serve the regions of Quebec and allow their development.”

The coop described the current system as failing “for several decades.” The airline said that gaps will be left by Air Canada's recent announcement to end its service in 30 regions in Canada, including several in Quebec.

The coop therefore is offering the regions’ residents a chance to be shareholders in their own air service. The carrier's fleet is expected to consist of Bombardier Q400 aircraft, with 78 seats.

According to the release, Mont-Tremblant International Airport president and founding member of Treq, Serge Lariviere, underlined that Quebec is “last in class” in terms of regional air transport in America.

Treq hopes to obtain the support of the regions and the government of Quebec in order to be able to offer affordable prices to the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.