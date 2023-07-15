'A celebration of pop culture': 60,000 fans expected at Montreal Comiccon this weekend

People dressed as characters from Star Wars attend Comiccon in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People dressed as characters from Star Wars attend Comiccon in Montreal, Saturday, July 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon