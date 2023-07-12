From Comiccon to jousting knights: Here's what's happening in Montreal this Weekend

It's going to be a busy weekend in and around Montreal.

There are various activities scattered across the city for all ages. Whether you're searching for tasty food, live music, or looking to take a journey through medieval times.

Here's your guide for a fun-filled weekend.

When: Thursday (10 p.m.)

Where: La Ronde

Cost: Free from outside La Ronde. Ticketed prices at the park.

How to watch: Jacques-Cartier Bridge and surrounding area are your best places to watch.

Highlights: Portugal will present "Syntonise-toi" for Thursday night's show.

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Palais des Congres

Cost: $110 for three-day passes; single-day passes are sold out.

How to get there: Place-d'Armes metro (orange line).

Highlights: Kaleta& Super Yamba Band, Bianca Rocha, Delgres and others through the weekend.

For the full program click here.

When: Ticketed shows all weekend; free shows start Tuesday.

Where: Ticketed shows - Le Gesu, Club Balattou, Le Ministere, Theatre Fairmount. Free shows - Place des Festivals

Cost: Ticketed shows between $15 and $35.

When: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Centre Bell

Cost: Tickets on StubHub starting at around $250

How to get there: Lucien-L'allier (orange line)

Highlights: The "It's All a Blur Tour" includes Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage, who worked with Drake on the album "Her Loss."

FILE- Drake performs at the Staples Center on Oct. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. The rapper turns 36 on Oct. 24. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

When: Until the end of July

Where: Locations throughout the city, including on Saint-Denis Street in the Latin Quartier, Jardins Gamelin and the Ring at Place Ville Marie

Cost: Prices range from free outdoor shows to paid indoor shows

How to get there: Depends on location

Highlights: "The Giant" at Place Ville Marie is back, free events in the Latin Quarter feature throughout the month and the signature free show "Gardien du temps" is at Jardins Gamelin from July 6-16 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

For the full schedule click here.

A performer with Cirque Eloize entertains the crowd in the Old Port in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

When: Saturday – Sunday from 10h to 17h

Where: L'Assomption

Cost: Free for 0 to 4 years old, 16,50$ for 5 to 12 years old and for 13+ 26,00$

Highlights: Les Médiévales de Lanaudière is a festival for the whole family on the theme of history, local produce and imagination. Through a journey through time from France to New France, festival-goers discover their history, origins and heritage.

When: Saturday at 8pm

Where: Girouard park

Cost: Free

How to get there: Vendome metro (orange line)

Highlights: Everyone is encouraged to bring their blankets, drinks, and camping chairs for a cozy and relaxed night of free laughter

When: Thursday : 5pm to 11pm, Friday – Sunday: Noon to 10pm

Where: Clock Tower Quay

Cost: $3 Admission and free for children 8 years and under

How to get there: Champ De Mars metro ( orange line)

Highlights: Embark on an incredible street food adventure celebrating the flavors of Asia, Europe, South America and Quebec at the 2023 Montreal Streetfood festival