MONTREAL -- A 55-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a truck Friday morning in Montreal's St-Laurent borough.

She is the third pedestrian death of 2020, a Montreal police spokesperson said.

Montreal police say a 911 call was made at 7:30 a.m. about the collision at Côte-Vertu Boulevard and Beaulac Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying unconscious on the ground with no visible injuries. She was transported to hospital, but later died.

Police say the truck was leaving a business entrance on the north side of Côte-Vertu Boulevard and was turning west when it struck the pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, was treated for shock.

Police investigated the scene following the incident.



"Cote Vertu Boulevard was closed until 10:30 a.m. because the scene had to be protected for the investigators of the collision unit," explained Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils. "They had to analyze it and try to understand the circumstances of this collision."