MONTREAL -- A man was stabbed near the McGill metro station in downtown Montreal Saturday night.

The stabbing occurred around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Peel and Ste. Catherine streets.

The 21-year-old man suffered "upper body" injuries, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

The victim, who is known to the police, was conscious when he was transported to the hospital.

On Sunday morning SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said he was out of danger, but remains in the hospital.

There have been no arrests in relation to the stabbing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2021.